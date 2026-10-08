CM Satheesan’s ‘unnecessary angioplasty’ remark irks medical community

KOCHI: Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in India, with Keralam reporting a high prevalence of the coronary artery disease (CAD) and risk factors such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s recent remarks on angioplasty have triggered a debate on medical ethics, patient care and the commercial interests of hospitals.

Satheesan urged doctors to avoid unnecessary angioplasty procedures, alleging that financial incentives could influence clinical decisions. “If 10 angioplasties are performed, the doctor will get (commission) for two. Even if the patient asks permission to go home and think about it, some never allow it,” the chief minister said.

The remarks drew strong opposition from the medical community, though some doctors supported the need to scrutinise potentially unnecessary procedures. The state chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said the remarks had undermined the trust between doctors and patients.

“Every profession has a few black sheep who bring disrepute to others, and medicine is no exception. However, making a generalised statement about all practising professionals cannot be encouraged,”IMA state president Dr M N Menon said.

While disagreeing with Satheesan’s generalisation, doctors acknowledged that commercial interests could influence healthcare decisions,particularly amid growing concerns about the corporatisation of the sector.“Ideally, the cardiologist should decide the course of treatment based on the patient’s condition.The chief minister may have made the remark based on the inputs he received, but it should not spread a misleading message among the public,” Dr Menon said.

A senior cardiovascular surgeon said that the distinction between emergency and elective angioplasty was crucial. While the procedure can be lifesaving during a heart attack,patients advised to undergo planned angioplasty during routine check-ups may seek a second or third opinion. “In cases of cardiac arrest or other emergencies, treatment must not be delayed.