Cochin Shipyard starts building three transverse tugs for Danish firm

KOCHI: Expanding its footprint into Europe, Cochin Shipyard held a steel-cutting ceremony for three advanced battery-electric 70-tonne bollard-pull tugs for Denmark-headquartered Svitzer A/S, a global leader in marine towage, port infrastructure, and emergency response services.



The shipbuilding agreement was signed last year for four next-generation battery-electric Transverse 2600e tugs. Designed to handle demanding close-quarter operations, the TRAnsverse tugs can operate across a wide range of vessel types and sizes, even in challenging weather and tidal conditions. Powered by battery-electric propulsion, the vessels will enable zero direct emissions during port and terminal towage operations when charged with green power.



CSL Group's current order book includes 17 Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS) tugs and 6 green tugs, a press release said here.

The steel cutting ceremony was officiated by Svitzer site manager Jens Ove Kymler Rasmussen, in the presence of CSL director of operations S. Harikrishnan S, Udupi CSL CEO Harikumar A, executive director of shipbuilding Shiraz V P, and other senior officials from CSL and representatives from the classification society ABS.



“It is a proud moment for CSL to partner with Svitzer in building four advanced, fully electric TRAnsverse tugs. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and greener maritime operations, and we look forward to strengthening it further by bringing CSL’s shipbuilding capabilities and expertise in advanced vessels to the forefront. Through such initiatives, CSL is contributing to the decarbonisation of the maritime sector. CSL is also constructing two Green Tug Transition Programme tugs, further strengthening our commitment to green shipbuilding and a more sustainable maritime industry," said CSL Chairman Jose V J.