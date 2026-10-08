CPM leader Sreemathi’s warning post amid allegations against Suresh Babu

PALAKKAD: Senior CPM leader and central committee member P K Sreemathi has issued a pointed warning that the party has a history of taking stringent action against those accused of sexually harassing women, regardless of their position or standing, in a veiled reference that comes amid allegations surrounding E N Suresh Babu who was removed from the post of Palakkad district secretary on Sunday.

Sreemathi’s comment — on her Facebook page on Wednesday in which she has restricted comment section — comes at a time when party state secretary M V Govindan asserted repeatedly that no complaint had been received against Suresh Babu.

Though Sreemathi, the former health minister, did not name anyone or make a direct reference to the Palakkad developments, the timing and tenor of her Facebook post has triggered speculation within party circles. The post comes days after Suresh Babu was removed from the post of district secretary at the CPM’s extended district committee meeting, where the leadership change has already exposed differences over the circumstances that led to his removal.

“Let me make one thing clear. The CPM has a tradition of taking uncompromising action against those who sexually harass girls or women, however high their position may be. If there are still people who have not remembered this, the only thing that can be said now is ‘Vinaashakale vipareetha buddhi’ (Those facing their own downfall often lose the wisdom to act prudently),” Sreemathi wrote.