Kerala Minister Shibu rejects criticism over expertise of human wildlife conflict mitigation panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I am from the tourism sector,” says one of them.

“I was one of the first to introduce rambutan in Keralam,” says another member of the newly-constituted state level advisory panel on human - wildlife conflict. Questions have already been raised about the expertise of the seven-member body, formed by to Statev Forest Department, to tackle the issue.

While the panel includes Wildlife Trust of India chairman MK Ranjit Sinh and a former veterinary surgeon of the Forest Department, some of the other members come from different backgrounds like tourism, fruit plant nursery and IT. Conservationists and former forest officials say the panel needs adequate representation of specialists with direct experience in wildlife management, animal behaviour and conflict mitigation.

Michael Dominic of Casino Hotel, Willingdon Island, and Jose Jacob, Managing Director of Home Grown Nursery, Kottayam, told TNIE that their professional backgrounds were in tourism and horticulture respectively.

“I am from the tourism sector and also a wildlife photographer. We should probe whether tourism projects could decrease the wild animal-human conflict in such areas. In Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, tourism projects have decreased leopard attacks on cattle. I think that’s why I was inducted into the panel. However, the situation may vary in Keralam,” said Michael.