Kerala MVD permits seven categories of vehicle modifications with prior nod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has officially permitted seven specific types of vehicle modifications, provided prior approval is obtained from the Registering Authority and recorded in the Registration Certificate (RC).

Under updated directions issued by the Transport Commissionerate, vehicle owners can change body colour if the shade complies with State Transport Authority norms and Rule 121 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR). Engine replacements are allowed exclusively with a new unit of identical specifications, model, capacity, and power from the same manufacturer, while engine swapping across different models remains strictly prohibited.

Similarly, replacing a chassis frame is permitted only with a new one of the same type and make, barring any conversion of a chassis meant for a different vehicle class. Structural alterations to the body can be undertaken in compliance with CMVR Rule 112. Change of fuel and conversion of propulsion systems using government-approved retrofitting kits are also allowed under Section 52 and CMVR Rule 112.

The conversion into an adapted vehicle for persons with disabilities is permitted under Section 52(2) and CMVR Rule 112A. All technical retrofits and adaptations must be carried out exclusively by the Original Equipment Manufacturer, authorised dealers, or state-approved workshops.

Registering authorities will process applications based on manufacturer specifications and Type or Prototype approvals. The department emphasised that any modification outside these seven designated categories, or undertaken without prior clearance, remains illegal under Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act.