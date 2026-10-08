Kerala: Punalur polytechnic student suspended for morphing photos of female students and teachers

KOLLAM: A fifth-semester Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) student of the Government Polytechnic College, Punalur, has been suspended indefinitely following complaints that he morphed photographs of female students and teachers and uploaded them on social media.

According to a letter issued by the college principal to the Directorate of Technical Education on October 7, the student had been accused of taking photographs of female students and teachers from his phone, morphing them and uploading them on social media platforms. Female classmates had submitted complaints regarding the alleged acts to the college authorities on October 6.

The college said the student admitted to having committed the acts in the presence of his parents during the proceedings initiated by the principal and other officials. The principal also submitted complaints regarding the matter to the Station House Officer of Punalur police station and the inspector of the cyber cell, Kottarakkara, seeking further action.

Following the complaints, an emergency academic committee meeting chaired by the principal was convened. The committee decided to suspend the student from the institution for an indefinite period. Accordingly, the student was suspended with effect from October 7, the letter said.

The college has informed the Directorate of Technical Education about the action taken against the student.