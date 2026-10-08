Keralam: Badiadka police seize seven roosters used in cock-fighting

KASARGOD: Badiadka police in Kasaragod district seized seven roosters and money after they raided a spot where the cock-fighting was happening at Birminalukka near Badiadka on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, Upon recieving an information about some people organizing the sport on Wednesday evening, a team of police personnels from Badiadka police station raided the particular spot around 7 p.m and booked seven people under sections of Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 15 of the Kerala Gaming Act since the participants used the cock-fight for gambling. Meanwhile, five others fled from the spot.

The seven were identified as Jayaram (36), Padmanabha M. (45), Narayana N. (45), Shashi (65), Prajwal (25), Pramod K. (41), and Chandra (45) who had arrived for the sport and gambling from Bambrana, Adoor, Neerchal, Pallikkara, Perdala, Perumbala, and Kumbala areas.

They were released after issuing notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police took custody of seven roosters and Rs 3,800 used for gambling.

Badiadka police sub-inspector Sunil Kumar led the police team that nabbed the gang.