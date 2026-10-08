Keralam, World Bank jointly plan carbon credit scheme to reward farmers for sustainable practices

The Keralam government and the World Bank are working on a carbon credit programme that would reward farmers for adopting sustainable farming practices, with a dedicated “carbon cell” proposed in the Agriculture Department to implement the initiative.

The programme is part of the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation (KERA) Project, which aims to strengthen the state’s agriculture sector by addressing climate change, fragmented markets and inefficient supply chains, particularly affecting small farmers.

The state's Agriculture Minister T Siddique discussed the proposal with a World Bank team visiting Keralam to review the KERA project. They also discussed measures to ensure the project’s funds are utilised effectively and expeditiously in the coming months.

Siddique said the carbon credit mechanism should provide farmers with an additional source of income while encouraging practices that reduce carbon emissions and increase carbon absorption.

The agriculture minister also called for stronger measures under KERA to improve the resilience of Keralam’s agriculture to climate-related challenges. The project will provide around Rs 2,365 crore (approximately USD 285 million) to support the state’s agricultural sector.