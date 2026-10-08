Malayalam cinema set to get industry status in Kerala; policy framework in final stages

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam cinema could soon get industry status in Kerala, with the state government moving into the final stages of preparing a policy framework after completing consultations with major stakeholders. Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh told TNIE that the draft framework is ready. “Inter-departmental consultations are now under way and we are hoping to place the proposal before the cabinet this month,” said the minister.

He said that Keralam is the first state in the country attempting to accord industry status to the film sector. “We have completed the stakeholder consultation. Since no other state has so far granted industry status to the film sector, we need to understand several aspects and make the necessary corrections before proceeding. We held detailed consultations on issues ranging from local body regulations and electricity tariffs to industry policy,” he said.

The film industry has welcomed the government’s initiative, while making it clear that industry status should translate into financial and administrative relief. “One of the major demands is access to institutional finance. Industry status should enable commercial banks and other financial institutions to extend loans to film production,” Producer G Suresh Kumar said.