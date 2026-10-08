Opposition to turtle excluders worries exporters in Kerala

KOCHI: It has been seven years since the Keralam government issued a notification making installation of Turtle Excluder Device (TED) mandatory for trawler boats. However, as the Ministry of Commerce intensifies the nationwide drive to enforce the TED law and prevail upon the US government to lift the seven-year-old ban on Indian wild-caught shrimp, the resistance from Keralam fishers has spread concern among the export community.

The United States administration had imposed a ban on Indian wild-caught shrimp in 2019, alleging that Indian fishing vessels did not comply with the regulations for the protection of turtles. A section of trawl boat owners in Keralam have approached the Union government pleading not to bow under US pressure and to launch an Indian certification instead.

“The Chinese government has launched quality certification for their products which is welcomed world-wide. Insistence on fixing TED in Indian fishing nets is not a wise decision as the US government may change their export policy at the slightest provocation and there is no guarantee that they will lift the ban on Indian wild-caught shrimp even if we comply with their specifications. The government should authorise the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute to issue Bharat certification for Indian fish products,” said Federation of Fishing Boats and Fishery Industries of Kerala general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal.