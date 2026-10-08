Opposition to turtle excluders worries exporters in Kerala

KOCHI: It has been seven years since the Keralam government issued a notification making installation of Turtle Excluder Device (TED) mandatory for trawler boats. However, as the Ministry of Commerce intensifies the nationwide drive to enforce the TED law and prevail upon the US government to lift the seven-year-old ban on Indian wild-caught shrimp, the resistance from Keralam fishers has spread concern among the export community.
The United States administration had imposed a ban on Indian wild-caught shrimp in 2019, alleging that Indian fishing vessels did not comply with the regulations for the protection of turtles. A section of trawl boat owners in Keralam have approached the Union government pleading not to bow under US pressure and to launch an Indian certification instead.
“The Chinese government has launched quality certification for their products which is welcomed world-wide. Insistence on fixing TED in Indian fishing nets is not a wise decision as the US government may change their export policy at the slightest provocation and there is no guarantee that they will lift the ban on Indian wild-caught shrimp even if we comply with their specifications. The government should authorise the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute to issue Bharat certification for Indian fish products,” said Federation of Fishing Boats and Fishery Industries of Kerala general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal.
The fishing boat owners in Keralam are refusing to install TED alleging that it will cause 10-20% decline in catch. The TED developed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) is integrated into commercial shrimp trawl nets to let trapped sea turtles safely escape while ensuring target catch like shrimp is retained.
However, scientists at CIFT say the catch loss is only 1-5% and the TED helps to save fuel as it reduces trawl weight. The fishing community claims that there is no need to impose the TED in m as the presence of turtles is minimum along the state’s coastline. Though there is no Arribada or massive turtle nesting, a large number of turtles arrive at Chavakkad coast from November to March for nesting.
“The TED is being distributed to around 2,500 trawl boats in Keralam under the Pradhan Manthri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMSSY). Each fishing boat is provided one TED costing Rs 23,485 free of cost and the expense is shared by Centre and state at the ratio of 60:40. We have distributed around 1,000 TEDs and plan to complete delivery within a month,” said Fisheries joint director A P Satheesh Kumar.
Refuting allegations that fixing TED will cause catch loss, Fisheries assistant director M M Jibina said small fish cannot escape from the net as the grid is covered by a flap which will remain closed due to pressure of water. But large animals like turtle can escape through the flap. The MPEDA has been conducting demonstrations to remove apprehensions of boat workers across the state, she said.
“The argument of fishermen that the presence of turtle is rare along Keralam coast is true. But there are places in the state where Olive Ridley nesting is reported every year. But we will have to comply with the TED law as the US will lift the ban only if we submit a compliance report,” said CMFRI director Grinson George.
“The allegations of catch loss are baseless. We have conducted sea trials of TED in all states and the catch loss was only 1- 5%. Before the ban, wild caught shrimp worth Rs 6,000 crore was exported to the US. The US is a lucrative market and our shrimp can fetch better prices, which will be beneficial to both exporters and fishing boat owners,” said CIFT director George Ninan.