Respite for power-starved Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that could offer some respite to Keralam amid its power crunch, the state will get up to 300 MW of electricity from NTPC’s Sinnar thermal power project in Maharashtra at Rs 5.18 per unit. Chief Minister V D Satheesan made the announcement on Wednesday following discussions with the central public sector power company officials in Delhi.

Keralam has been seeking additional power to meet its growing electricity demand and address supply constraints. The discussions with NTPC covered both immediate requirements and measures aimed at meeting the state’s longer-term energy needs.

Satheesan said Keralam had asked NTPC to establish a dedicated power plant considering the state’s long-term electricity requirements. NTPC has also expressed willingness to sign a Power Purchase Agreement to make the required electricity available to Keralam from Ramagundam power plant, he said.

The talks also covered battery energy storage projects in the state. BESS projects of 80 MWh each at Pothencode and Sreekandapuram will be commissioned by March 2027, Satheesan said. At Kayamkulam, KSEB, NTPC and NTPC Green Energy Ltd will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly implement a 2,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System.

The discussions also covered NTPC’s 27 MW solar project at Kayamkulam. Further steps for the project will be expedited, with the state government providing the necessary cooperation, Satheesan said. NTPC will also extend its technical expertise to KSEB to strengthen its management and technical operations. The support will include measures to strengthen modern electricity management systems, the CM said.