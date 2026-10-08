Synods that shaped Malankara Orthodox Church in Kerala immortalised on canvas

KOCHI: Looking to immortalise events that defined and shaped the present-day Church, various parishes of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church have undertaken projects to recreate the historic occasions on canvas. But what are these important occasions?

“These are the various synods held in the Church, including the historic Koonan Kurisu Sathyam of 1653,” said Dr M Kurian Thomas, a Church historian, who was entrusted with the projects by the parishes. According to him, the painting on Koonan Kurisu Sathyam, an oil on canvas, marked the beginning.

“The painting, the biggest oil on canvas in Keralam, measuring 16ft X 4ft, was commissioned by the Orthodox Theological Seminary Kottayam, popularly known as Pazhaya Seminary,” he said. The painting was commissioned in 2007 by the then seminary principal, Rev Dr K M George, himself a prominent theologian and painter. The painting was done by artist Das Mohan and is now world famous,” said Dr Thomas.

“Soon, other churches that hosted important synods began commissioning paintings to immortalise those events. These are the major 10-12 historical events. For the Koonan Kurisu Sathyam, I did the research,” he said. The next project was the 1836 Synod of Mavelikkara.

“The work was commissioned by Mavelikkara Puthiyakavu St Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral. They approached me after learning about my role behind the Koonan Kurisu painting,” Dr Thomas said.

Among the artists engaged was Jijulal Bodhi, a native of Kozhikode and an art conservator. He and his colleagues painted the 1836 Mavelikara Padiyola based on the concept and background developed by Dr Thomas. “The project received continuous guidance from Dr K M George. The painting, which maintains historical accuracy even in minute details, also attracted considerable attention,” Jijulal said.