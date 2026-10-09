Actor Patekar bids adieu with the Malayalam film he never got

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran actor Nana Patekar who passed away on Thursday had expressed a strong desire to act in a Malayalam movie. He had once publicly expressed his wish, complaining that no Malayalam director had ever offered him a role. Meeting up with Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Patekar had requested the legendary auteur to invite him to his next film.

It was in December 2023 when he had come to the state capital to inaugurate the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala that Patekar expressed such a desire. A day after the inaugural event, the national award winning actor called on Adoor at his house.

The two veterans had a heart-to-heart chat, during which Patekar made his wish public. Talking about films, Patekar pointed out that he had been in the industry for more than four decades, and openly expressed his wish to be a character in an Adoor movie.

Adoor responded that he had never tried his hands in making a Hindi film. Though Adoor didn’t make any commitments, he, however, complimented Patekar saying the latter did have the right looks of a Keralite!

With Patekar bidding adieu, his wish to act in a Malayalam cinema remains unfulfilled.