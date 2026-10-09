AI thinks like us, so prioritise safety & caution: Keralam Minister Chennithala

KOCHI: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that humanity is passing through its greatest era of evolution. He remarked that in an age where Artificial Intelligence (AI) thinks like humans, it is crucial to prioritise caution and safety; this is precisely why the Kerala Police are implementing innovative cyber safety projects like ‘Kid Glove’.

He was speaking after inaugurating the initiative, a precursor to ‘c0c0n 2026’ — the country’s largest cyber security conference, organised by Kerala Police in Kochi. He said the police alone cannot ensure children’s cyber safety; the collective support of parents, teachers, and society is essential.

Tripunithura MLA Deepak Joy presided over the function. He said the project aims to protect children from the dark corners of the internet and emphasised the need to create proper awareness among children regarding situations such as befriending strangers on social media.

At the event, the minister also announced actor Asif Ali as the brand ambassador for ‘Cyber Safe Keralam 2026’, an initiative launched by the Kerala Police. Asif Ali, who assumed the ambassdor role at the event, remarked that this is a time when children need to exercise greater caution in the cyber world.

State Police Chief and ‘c0c0n 2026’ chairperson Ravada Chandrashekhar, vigilance director and ‘c0c0n 2026 co-chairperson Manoj Abraham, ADGP P Vijayan, Maradu municipal councillor Suneela Subi, and cyber operations SP Ankit Ashokan were among those who spoke.