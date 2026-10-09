Food streets on menu as Thiruvananthapuram railway division cooks up revenue plan

KOCHI: Craving a chicken burger after a long journey, or a plate of momos? Soon, railway stations under the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway will cater to the needs of the food connoisseur in you. In the offing are food streets and food trucks in at least 16 stations as part of initiatives aimed at increasing non-fare revenue (NFR).

The days when railway passengers had to depend on standard fare available at stations could shortly be at an end. A senior official with the commercial wing said the first food street will come up at Kottayam railway station. “The food street will be located near the main entrance of the station. There is 1,591 sqft on offer, and we have already announced e-auction of the space. The auction document will be opened on October 15,” the official told TNIE.

The food streets and trucks will also be open to the general public, he added. The official said spaces will be auctioned to a single party. “The entity will then decide on the number of stalls depending upon the space being earmarked. Every food street will have stalls selling everything from traditional fare to fast food. The only stipulation is that no pork or beef items can be served. This is a railway policy that is followed nationally,” he added.

Food streets will also come up at Mullurkara, Vallathol Nagar, Cherthala, CIAL, Nagercoil Junction, and Alappuzha stations.