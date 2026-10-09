From body wraps to tickets: KSRTC to roll out multi-format branding across its buses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major shift from leasing fragmented ad spaces, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is set to offer its buses as complete, all-in-one advertising platforms -- allowing brands to project their messaging across the entire vehicle, from exterior body wraps to the backs of ticket stubs. Instead of leasing piecemeal slots to multiple vendors, the public-transport operator is bundling its assets to grant comprehensive multi-format rights across 3,000 selected vehicles.

Under this multi-format model, a single agency will secure exclusive rights to deploy advertisements across multiple media channels on a single bus -- combining physical exterior body wraps, interior ceiling and seat-back displays, digital audio-visual screens via the passenger information system, and direct-to-passenger printed ads on ticket receipts.

Of KSRTC’s total operational fleet of 5,733 vehicles -- which comprises 3,410 ordinary, 1,226 fast passenger, 622 super class, and 475 premium class buses -- the consolidated ad rollout will initially cover 3,000 units. The inventory earmarked for commercial branding includes 1,550 ordinary, 1,000 fast passenger, 164 super fast, 50 JNNURM A/C, and 236 JNNURM non-A/C buses.

This restructured model aims to leverage the corporation’s extensive footprint across Keralam and neighbouring states. On average, KSRTC buses ferry nearly 21 lakh passengers daily while traversing 16 lakh kilometers across urban corridors, rural routes, and interstate highways.

Beyond physical bus bodies and interior digital screens, the integrated model opens up a high-volume direct print medium: the reverse side of electronic ticket machine (ETM) receipts. With the corporation consuming nearly 27.6 lakh thermal paper rolls annually for ticket issuance, advertisers gain access to a captive audience numbering millions of daily commuters.