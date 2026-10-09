Kerala govt to begin file disposal mission from October 15

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A special file disposal mission, Janasparsham, will be conducted on an experimental basis from October 15 to December 31 to clear thousands of backlog files across state government departments, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced here.
Addressing the press after a cabinet meeting, he stated that the government aims not merely to clear pending files as a routine exercise, but to analyze systemic bottlenecks and ensure future administrative delays are minimised. Currently, over 2.76 lakh e- files, alongside physical files, remain pending across various departments. "Behind every file lies a human life, individual grievances, or collective public issues. Clearing them in a time-bound manner is essential. The drive will also evaluate why files get delayed, whether due to redundant cross-departmental references or procedural hurdles, so that long-term reforms can be implemented," he said.
The announcement came alongside the completion of the government's 100-day action plan, under which 568 out of 588 targeted projects (96.5 per cent) were successfully executed, with the remaining 20 projects currently underway. Crediting the achievement to improved inter-departmental coordination, the Chief Minister highlighted that the public and media can now monitor project progress transparently through a dedicated public portal.
Developed with the support of Digital University Kerala, the portal employs a color-coded tracking system-green for completed projects, orange for ongoing ones, and red for uninitiated ones. Projects are marked complete only after multi-tier approvals from department heads, secretaries, and concerned ministers. As part of expanding data-driven governance, real-time tracking dashboards will also be set up at the Chief Minister's Office and the Chief Secretary's Office. These dashboards will monitor project execution, identify administrative delays at a glance, and track investment proposals to prevent red tape.