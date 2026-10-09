Kerala govt to begin file disposal mission from October 15

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A special file disposal mission, Janasparsham, will be conducted on an experimental basis from October 15 to December 31 to clear thousands of backlog files across state government departments, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced here.

Addressing the press after a cabinet meeting, he stated that the government aims not merely to clear pending files as a routine exercise, but to analyze systemic bottlenecks and ensure future administrative delays are minimised. Currently, over 2.76 lakh e- files, alongside physical files, remain pending across various departments. "Behind every file lies a human life, individual grievances, or collective public issues. Clearing them in a time-bound manner is essential. The drive will also evaluate why files get delayed, whether due to redundant cross-departmental references or procedural hurdles, so that long-term reforms can be implemented," he said.