Keralam BJP seeks Satheesan’s resignation over participation in Delhi protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP state leadership has decided to launch an agitation demanding Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s resignation over his participation in the Rahul Gandhi-led protests against the Election Commission in Delhi. The party alleged that the protest sought to undermine the very electoral system through which the Satheesan-led UDF government came to power.

The party would also campaign across Kerala to counter what he described as “false propaganda” led by Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission and to expose the Congress’ alleged double standards. The decisions were taken at the first state core group and state leadership meetings held after the appointment of BJP national vice-president M Nagaraja as Keralam in-charge and M Venkatesan as co-in-charge.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken at the meetings, BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh said Satheesan had no moral right to continue as chief minister if he questioned the credibility of the electoral process through which he himself was elected.

“If the electoral system cannot be trusted and the elections conducted under the present Election Commission cannot be accepted, the first thing Rahul Gandhi should do is ask V D Satheesan to resign,” Ramesh said. He said the BJP would raise the demand both inside and outside the assembly. He challenged Satheesan either to resign or clarify that his statement supporting the Delhi protest and Rahul Gandhi’s position was wrong.

The BJP also questioned the Congress’ position on elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Ramesh asked whether Rahul Gandhi accepted the Kerala election results and the electoral process in Tamil Nadu, where the Congress is now allied with the ruling TVK. “If Rahul Gandhi does not accept the electoral process, he should say so,” Ramesh said, accusing the Congress of adopting “double standards” on the Election Commission.