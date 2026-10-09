Keralam BJP V-P Sreelekha to break silence on Sunday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor and BJP state vice-president R Sreelekha has broken her silence on the resignation controversy, saying she would explain why the media had “celebrated” her reported resignation for three to four days. In her first reaction after the episode, Sreelekha asked everyone to wait until Sunday for more details.

Sreelekha also said people should hear her side of the story. She made the remarks in a Facebook post. The councillor withdrew her decision to resign following efforts by the BJP to persuade her to reconsider. Subsequently, she withdrew the message posted in her ward’s WhatsApp group announcing her resignation as councillor.

Meanwhile, Sreelekha attended the state leadership meeting on Thursday but evaded the media. The BJP state leadership maintained that the former IPS officer has not resigned, amid conflicting claims over whether her resignation had been submitted to Mayor V V Rajesh.

BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh said Sreelekha actively participated in the discussions during the state leadership meeting.