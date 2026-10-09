Keralam: Consumer panel pulls up restaurant for serving hot meals on plastic leaves

KOLLAM: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kollam, has directed a restaurant in Attingal to pay Rs 10,000 compensation to a consumer for allegedly serving hot food on artificial plastic-coated leaves and overcharging him for bottled water.

The commission also ordered Dev Residency (Royal Family Restaurant), Moonnu Mukku, Attingal, to refund Rs 8.59 collected in excess of the MRP of a water bottle and pay Rs 2,000 towards litigation expenses. The amounts have to be paid within 30 days of receiving the order.

The complaint was filed by a resident of Kavanad, who had visited the restaurant with his friends while returning from Thiruvananthapuram on September 5, 2024. According to the complaint, he ordered meals advertised as "vazhayilayil oonu (meals on plantain leaf), but was served food on artificial plastic leaves.