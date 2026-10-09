Keralam: Kalari course draws criticism, programme officers defend it

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala Folklore Academy and Kannur University have come under scrutiny following the launch of their joint certificate and diploma courses in kalaripayattu under the Rural Art Hub (RAH) initiative. Conceived as an effort to bring Kerala’s traditional martial art into mainstream academic study, the project has faced criticism over the affiliation fee, course duration and administrative delays.

Key project organisers and executive committee members, however, have defended the initiative, rejecting allegations of financial irregularities and attributing the controversy to political misunderstandings and recent administrative changes. They said the transition following the appointment of new office-bearers at the Folklore Academy had caused temporary delays and confusion, but expressed confidence that the issues would be resolved as the initiative progresses.

Harikrishnan S Gurukkal, convenor of the executive committee for the course at Kannur University, said the programme, jointly introduced by the Kerala Folklore Academy and Kannur University, was intended to provide formal academic recognition to practitioners. “The six-month course was specifically designed to grant UGC-recognised certification, establishing standardised academic credentials for young practitioners while opening doors for international teaching opportunities,” he said.

According to officials, the broader vision includes paving the way for kalaripayattu’s inclusion in the 2036 Olympic Games and securing official UNESCO cultural recognition. Responding to criticism that a short-term academic programme could undermine decades of traditional training, the organisers said academic certification was not intended to replace traditional mastery or produce instant ‘Gurukkals’.