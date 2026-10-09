Keralam: No formal complaint against Suresh Babu before CPM state leadership

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though senior CPM leader E N Suresh Babu was removed as Palakkad district secretary after allegations of misconduct complaint against him, the CPM state leadership is yet to receive a formal complaint from any of the alleged victims. According to the state leadership, it initiated the action after various other complaints, including, allegations of misbehaviour against women.

For several months, particularly after the assembly election results, there had been complaints of arrogance, misbehaviour towards subordinate cadre and authoritarian tendencies against Suresh Babu in the Palakkad organisation.

Though the LDF and CPM had performed well in the previous assembly elections, several district leaders conveyed to the leadership their inability to work with the district secretary or under Suresh.”After the poll debacle, as the state leadership started the rectification actions, the complaints against him were due to be discussed,” said a party leader. “However, the new allegation of misconduct sped up the process,” he said.

According to leaders, a woman advocate had reportedly met state secretary M V Govindan personally and told him about the episode she had gone through. Though there are no formal complaints against him, the CPM state secretariat is likely to take up the issue.

As Suresh Babu is still a CPM state committee member, the next meeting would discuss the issue if the state secretariat decides to proceed with further action against him. “Before any action is taken, the party would also serve a show-cause notice on him, as it is necessary to hear his side too,” said a state leader.