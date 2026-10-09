One injured in multiple vehicle collision on NH66 in Kasaragod

KASARGOD: One motorcycle rider was injured in a multiple vehicle collision involving four vehicles at Kallangkai on the highway in front of the Mogral Puthur Grama Panchayat office in Kasaragod at 2.30 am on Friday morning.

The chain of events started when a car going through highway hit the side of the road. A truck coming closely behind crashed into the car, and a bus heading to Mookambika subsequently rammed into the back of the truck. The bus front windshield was shattered due to the impact and glass shreds were scattered across the road. At that moment, a two-wheeler rider braked abruptly, lost control, and skidded over the shattered glass, and was injured.

After the accident was reported, an Accident Rescue Tender from the Kasaragod Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene and began clearing the broken glass. An additional unit was dispatched to flush the road with water, pushing the remaining shards safely onto road shoulder.The passengers of the bus were trapped inside bus since the front door of the bus was jammed from the impact.

The Fire and Rescue team set up ladders and safely evacuated the passengers through the emergency exit. Senior Fire and Rescue Officer Suku Varghese, Fire and Rescue Officers Vaishakh M A, Sirajuddin P C, Ramesh, Pranav, Hari Kumar, O K Prajith, and Anandu J, alongside Home Guards Rajendran A and Subhash C V, participated in the rescue operation.