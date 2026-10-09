Spa sector takes heat as Keralam's Edappally gangrape raises vexing questions

KOCHI: The alleged gangrape of a woman after she was lured into a lodge in Edappally on the promise of a job at a spa has brought the functioning of such wellness centres in the state under renewed scrutiny. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has directed the police to take stringent action against illegal activities in the guise of such operations.

“Complaints have been received about fraud, sexual assault and people being threatened. There are also allegations of large-scale extortion and sex racketeering. Such activities cannot be permitted under any circumstances. I have directed the DGP to take strong action and the matter is being examined,” Chennithala said. The minister was responding to reporters’ questions in Thiruvananthapuram.

The remarks came amid Kalamassery police’s investigations into the Edappally case, in which four persons have been arrested. Officers said the woman was allegedly coaxed into the lodge on October 2 on the promise of arranging a job. She was allegedly forced to drink beer spiked with narcotic substances before being subjected to sexual assault over two days.

The survivor has identified all four arrested, while officers are probing the involvement of two more persons. Investigators have also identified spas allegedly linked to prime accused Sreeraj and are examining their activities.

The case has also raised concerns within the industry. Rinshad K, president of the Spa Wellness Development and Welfare Association (SWDWA), Keralam, said his organisation had received complaints about Sreeraj’s alleged activities nearly a year ago.

“We contacted Sreeraj based on the complaints, but ended up at the receiving end of threats from goonda groups. We submitted a complaint with the Kochi police commissioner. Raids were subsequently conducted at several spas in Kalamassery,” he said.