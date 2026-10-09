Stuck with your PG options? Keralam’s new FYUGP may offer more choices

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from different academic backgrounds wanting to pursue MSc Mathematics, for instance, may not have to be held back by the title of their undergraduate degree, provided there is an academic link and the prescribed entrance requirements are met.

The example, cited by Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) vice-chairperson Achuthsankar S Nair, is part of a proposal that could give students graduating under Keralam’s new four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) greater freedom in choosing postgraduate courses. “Any student should be able to pursue any postgraduate programme, provided there is a link,” Achuthsankar told TNIE about KSHEC’s radical proposal. The approach would allow students to move into postgraduate programmes beyond the exact discipline named in their undergraduate degree, provided they meet the prescribed admission requirements. The focus, instead, would be on the academic connection between what the student has studied and the PG programme sought.

The proposal assumes significance as FYUGP gives students greater flexibility to combine disciplines through major and minor choices.

The resulting degree nomenclature may not always fit neatly into the conventional subject-based eligibility criteria followed by universities for PG admissions.

For students, this could mean greater freedom to choose their postgraduate path instead of being confined by the exact title of their bachelor’s degree.