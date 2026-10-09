Won’t seek votes without laying AIIMS stone: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

THRISSUR : Union minister Suresh Gopi has said he would not seek votes in the next election without laying the foundation stone for the AIIMS in Keralam. He said AIIMS would be established in Keralam at the right place and the right time, citing Union Health Minister J P Nadda’s promise.

He was talking to reporters in Thrissur about the affidavit filed by the Centre before the High Court regarding AIIMS. The Centre had informed the court that Keralam had not been given priority for the establishment of AIIMS. However, this did not mean that AIIMS would not be sanctioned for Keralam, he said.

“If an AIIMS is to be established, the state has to show at least five suitable locations. That has not been done. How can the Centre then give an assurance? You heard what J P Nadda said in Kochi. Keralam will get an AIIMS at the right place and the right time. That is what I am saying too. If the government does not do what needs to be done and then claims that AIIMS has not been established, people will see through it,” he said.

The High Court on Wednesday pointed out that though the proposal to establish AIIMS in Keralam had been under the Centre’s consideration since 2016, no substantial action had been taken so far. The High Court directed the Centre to consider the state’s demand without further delay.

The Centre’s argument was that states with weaker healthcare infrastructure were being given priority for the establishment of AIIMS, as Keralam already has relatively better healthcare infrastructure. The High Court, however, questioned this position, observing that Keralam’s existing healthcare infrastructure should not be a hindrance to its demand for AIIMS.