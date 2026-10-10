CPM vows legal, political fight after HC orders FIR against Pinarayi Vijayan in CMRL-Exalogic case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the High Court ordered the registration of an FIR against Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan in the CMRL-Exalogic issue, the CPM leadership has accused the UDF of supporting the Enforcement Directorate’s alleged political move. The leadership made it clear that the party would legally and politically fight attempts to target the veteran leader.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, CPM state secretariat member M V Jayarajan alleged that the UDF government kept the High Court in the dark by not providing facts in the matter. Terming it a false case, Jayarajan said the ‘false’ documents and depositions won’t stand legal scrutiny.

“The directive was issued without listening to those against whom the complaint was filed. Usually when such a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) comes up before the court, a verdict is issued after listening to them. The ED in fact has fabricated false documents and depositions in the Exalogic case. It has only reiterated before the court what they had mentioned in their letter to the state police chief,” said the senior leader.