Decisions taken in consultation with party, says CM Satheesan on UDF convener Adoor Prakash’s criticism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Breaking his silence on UDF convener Adoor Prakash’s criticism over a lack of consultations, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the government takes all policy decisions in consultation with the party leadership, except on its day-to-day affairs. Satheesan said he is willing to correct himself, if wrong.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting on Friday, the CM, however, declined to directly respond to allegations raised by the UDF convener. While saying that he should not make public comments on the convener’s criticism, Satheesan added that he was not above criticism.

“As chief minister I am loyal to the Congress party. Everyone can criticise me. If I am wrong, I will correct it. If my position is right, I will try to convince those who have raised criticism against me,” he said.

He clarified that the government takes all policy decisions in consultation with the party leadership, adding that senior party leaders are part of the cabinet. “Besides, the KPCC president, two former PCC presidents, one working committee member, and the Youth Congress state president are in the cabinet. And all senior UDF leaders are in the cabinet too. Hence decisions are taken after due consultations. If a serious allegation is raised that there is lack of consultation, then I shall resolve that issue. The party should point out any errors so that I can correct it. This is my style of functioning,” he said. The chief minister also rejected reports that the Congress high command had asked for an explanation from him.

Earlier UDF convener Adoor Prakash had openly hit out at the chief minister for not keeping him in the loop over government decisions. Prakash’s immediate criticism was about two cabinet rank appointments. The direct criticism aimed at the chief minister had opened up the rift within the UDF. After his public criticism, Prakash had taken up the issue with the Congress High Command and conveyed his displeasure to the AICC leadership. It’s in this backdrop that Satheesan clarified his own position.