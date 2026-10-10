Flights to Saudi Arabia from Kerala cancelled after attack by Houthis on airports

KOCHI/KOZHIKODE : Flights connecting Keralam and Saudi Arabia have been disrupted following a Houthi attack in the West Asian country. Services have been cancelled at Kochi and Kozhikode airports.

Air India Express said all its flights to and from Riyadh connecting Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur had been cancelled until October 12, with the suspension in effect since

Thursday, while Akasa Air cancelled its service to Jeddah on Friday. A total of five flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah were cancelled at Kochi on the day. Two arrivals from Riyadh and three departures — two services to Riyadh and one to Jeddah — were affected.

Flights operated by Flynas and Saudia from Riyadh were operated though with delays at both Kochi and Kozhikode airports. “Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.

At the Kozhikode airport, Flynas and Saudia continued operating their Riyadh services on Friday. The Flynas flight departed at 10.27 am, while the Saudia flight left at 12.03 pm after a two-hour delay.

At the same time, services between Thiruvananthapuram and Dammam have not faced similar cancellations so far. The flight was delayed but was not cancelled.

According to a NORKA Roots spokesperson, around 10 lakh Malayali expatriates live in Saudi Arabia and makes it the second-largest destination for Malayali expatriates after the UAE. The flight disruptions in the coming days could affect travellers, the spokesperson said.