Kerala HC directs Vigilance to register FIR against Pinarayi Vijayan, kin in CMRL-Exalogic case

KOCHI: In a ruling that could trigger ripples in state politics, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter Veena T, and son-in-law and former minister P A Mohamed Riyas in the CMRL-Exalogic payoff case.

The court also quashed the state government’s decision to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a preliminary inquiry based on Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) information without registering an FIR.

“When the information, along with the supporting statements recorded and documents obtained, discloses the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the persons concerned, a further preliminary inquiry into the facts of the case is unwarranted,” the court observed.

It stated that when information is forwarded under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to register an FIR based on inputs gathered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that disclose the commission of a scheduled offence or offences, the state police are obligated to register an FIR. The court added that this does not exempt the notified agency from conducting a preliminary independent inquiry where necessary. “However, in the present case, the information forwarded by the ED to the state police chief contained detailed material concerning the alleged corporate fraud involving CMRL and Exalogic. Therefore, no further preliminary inquiry was necessary before registering an FIR,” the court held.

Justice A Badharudeen passed the order on a petition filed by activist-lawyer K M Shajahan, challenging the state government’s decision to conduct a preliminary inquiry through a crime branch SIT instead of registering a corruption case.

Advocate​ V Sethunath, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the government’s decision to conduct a preliminary inquiry was motivated by an ulterior intention to shield the accused.