Kerala Police to develop robots for traffic management, disaster rescue operations

KOCHI: Kerala Police are exploring the use of robots for traffic management and disaster response, with two robotic systems being developed by a team of engineers at I-Hub Robotics for deployment in policing.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the proposed initiative would help reduce the physical strain on traffic personnel who spend hours regulating traffic under harsh weather conditions, while also improving the police force’s capacity to respond to natural calamities.

“Two robots will be introduced — one for traffic management and the other for rescue operations during natural calamities. With these robots, traffic police will not have to remain on the road for such long hours. The second robot will be used for rescue operations during natural calamities,” Chennithala said on the sidelines of C0c0n 2026, a cybersecurity conference, in Kochi on Friday. Athil Krishna, founder of I-Hub Robotics, said the team was developing an unarmed ground vehicle primarily for disaster management and other specialised applications. The platform has already been deployed for the Army, while discussions are under way regarding its development for Kerala Police.

“The robot can handle a payload of approximately 2,000 kg. It can also move autonomously. During a disaster, it may be difficult for human rescuers to reach certain locations, but the robot can access such areas and be used for different operations,” he said.

The tracked vehicle is designed to navigate difficult terrain, including steep slopes, making it suitable for operations in areas where conventional vehicles may struggle to reach. According to Athil, the platform can negotiate slopes of up to 45 degrees while carrying a substantial load.