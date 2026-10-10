Keralam’s senior living market attracts Rs 5,000 crore in investments, raising concerns over care standards

KOCHI: The state’s ageing population is drawing real estate developers, healthcare providers and hospitality operators into a market worth thousands of crores. At least 50 premium and semi-premium senior living projects are in the pipeline, with investments expected to exceed `5,000 crore. But industry insiders warn that the rush to cash in on the silver economy could outpace the systems needed to protect its most vulnerable residents.

A senior living facility is not just an apartment complex with grab rails and wheelchair access. Residents may move from independent living to assisted care, dementia management, and, eventually, hospice care. Buildings, staffing and services must evolve with them.

“When I started this 17 years back, it was purely a calling. I was not looking at the commercial possibility,” says Jiji Philip, managing trustee and CEO of Travancore Foundation, one of Keralam’s early entrants in the sector. Established as a non-profit in 2009, the foundation now has 273 residents at three locations in Kottayam, Kolencherry and Ernakulam. Two more facilities are under construction at Monipally and Pathanamthitta.

Jiji believes elderly care remains a low priority at the national level. He also points to the 18% GST on paid senior-living services, which places the segment in the highest slab under the two-rate GST structure introduced last September. As Keralam’s elderly population grows, he says, the sector needs greater policy attention.

Demographic demand

The demographic shift is stark. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Keralam had 58.53 lakh senior citizens in 2021, a figure projected to rise to 76.53 lakh by 2031. By 2036, people aged 60 and above are expected to account for 22.8% of the state’s population.