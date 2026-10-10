New private universities bill to do away with LDF’s govt nominee proposal

KOCHI: The UDF government’s proposed private universities legislation is likely to scrap the previous government’s plan to have government nominees on governing and academic councils and ease land and corpus fund requirements to attract private players to the state’s higher education sector.

The proposed legislation is still at the pre-draft stage, but a recent political-level discussion has broadly agreed on the key provisions to be included in the new bill, according to a senior higher education department official.

The government is also examining the private university legislation in the Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh for possible pointers.

The UDF government has decided to withdraw the Kerala Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, passed by the assembly on March 25, 2025, and pending presidential assent. The higher education department, through an order issued on September 17, had directed that bill brought in by the LDF government be withdrawn during the next assembly session to be convened on October 12.

Under the 2025 bill, those seeking to establish private universities are required to have a corpus fund of Rs 25 crore and around 10 acres of land. Sources said, while these stipulations may be relaxed, the Congress-led UDF government is expected to ensure that the new universities will not have a free run on the fees to be imposed on students.

A source privy to the discussions said the provision to have government representation in the governing and academic councils of private universities was among the major hurdles that derailed the previous bill. “This rule is not there even in the national private university bill. This and many other clauses were the reason why that bill was referred to the President,” the source said.