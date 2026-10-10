Railways weighs long-pending demand to extend Venad Express to Nilambur in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: Indian Railways is considering the long-standing demand to extend the Venad Express to Nilambur, a move that could ease travel woes for passengers from the hilly regions of Malappuram district.

The train currently reaches Shoranur around noon and remains there until 3pm before departing for Thiruvananthapuram. The Railways is considering utilising this three-hour interval to operate the service to Nilambur and back. Passengers on the Nilambur-Shoranur route face considerable difficulties due to the lack of train services between 10am and 3pm.

The proposed extension is expected to benefit students, employees and traders who depend on rail transport. However, platform facilities at Nilambur station is currently inadequate to accommodate the 22-coach train.

Palakkad divisional railway manager Madhukar Raut said the platform at Nilambur railway station would be extended to accommodate 24 coaches, against its existing capacity of 18. Passengers hope the proposed extension of the Venad Express will improve connectivity and pave the way for more train services on the Nilambur line. At the same time, the Railways has completed construction of a platform capable of accommodating 24 coaches at Melattur station.

Meanwhile, steps are also being taken to introduce stops for Kottayam Express and Nilambur-Shoranur MEMU at Cherukara station. The waiting hall at Pattikkad station will also be expanded.

To ease travel