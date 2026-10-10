UDF government acted without haste in CMRL-Exalogic case against Pinarayi Vijayan, says CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the UDF government did not show any undue haste nor tried to exact personal vengeance against ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the CMRL-Exalogic pay-off case.

He added that in the backdrop of the High Court verdict, which ordered registration of an FIR against the veteran communist leader and his family members, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will register a case on the matter.

The state’s move to proceed with a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act follows the High Court verdict, which quashed the appointment of a Special Investigation Team and directed the anti-graft wing to take the helm of the matters.

The CM said, after the state government received a letter from the Enforcement Directorate urging registration of an FIR against the former CM and his family, including daughter Veena T and son-in-law and former PWD minister P A Mohammed Riyas, the matter was referred for legal opinion.

The legal opinion cited two rulings of the Supreme Court: One which said an FIR should be immediately registered, while the other verdict said in corruption cases, preliminary enquiry should be conducted before registering an FIR.