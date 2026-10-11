Athletes deserve more recognition from Keralam govt, says long-jumper M Sreeshankar

PALAKKAD: Keralam’s failure to recognise and adequately support its elite athletes has come under sharp scrutiny, with international long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who won silver medal in the long jump category at the recently concluded Asian Games in Japan, alleging that the state government has virtually ignored him despite his performance at the Asian Games.

Sreeshankar told media on Saturday that the absence of a proper reception by the state government to the athletes who excelled in the Asian Games reflected the lack of institutional recognition for athletes who represent the state at the highest level.

The contrast with other states has further exposed Keralam’s shortcomings in sports administration. Sreeshankar said states such as Tamil Nadu had already disbursed the cash rewards announced for their athletes, while he had received no communication from the Keralam government regarding any reward or assistance. He also pointed out that Keralam’s cash awards and benefits for sportspersons were comparatively meagre, claiming that Manipur was the only state offering lower rewards than Keralam.

The discontent has now raised the prospect of Keralam losing one of its prominent athletics talents to another state. Sreeshankar confirmed that he had received offers from the Tamil Nadu government and said he could consider switching states, particularly with the next Olympic cycle approaching.