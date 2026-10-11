BJP will not come to power in Keralam, says Satheesan; alleges RSS controls party

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP's dream of coming to power in Keralam will remain unfulfilled forever, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said, asserting that the state's secular character would stand in the way of the saffron party's attempts to expand its political footprint.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the RSS were not a big threat to the Congress, which, he said believes in secularism.

Even as the BJP has made electoral inroads in the state, winning three Assembly seats and the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation, Satheesan attributed its success to the political failures of the CPI(M), alleging an "unholy nexus" between the two parties.

"Winning the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election and three Assembly seats, it was a gift on a silver platter given by the CPI(M), (then) ruling CPI(M)," he told PTI Videos in an interview on Friday.

Satheesan argued that the BJP's gains did not necessarily signal a major shift in Keralam's political landscape.

He said the party's prospects remained limited because the state continued to uphold secular values, despite attempts to polarise voters along communal lines.

"I don’t think that BJP will rule Keralam. They may get 15 per cent or below (vote share), maximum below 20 per cent, not more than that because Keralam is secular," he said.