‘Both left, right responsible for portraying pvt sector as exploitative’

His name is synonymous with Keralam’s IT revolution of the 90s.

G Vijaya Raghavan, the first CEO of Technopark, is someone with a vision about the state’s development. He is also the founder of the National Speech and Hearing Institute. Close on the heels of assuming office as a State Planning Board member for

the third time, Vijaya Raghavan shares with TNIE the board’s immediate priorities, long-term vision, his take on the way Technopark has grown over the years, 30 years of NISH, and his concerns over a substantial share of the population falling under the spectrum of autism. Excerpts

A New government is in office and a new Planning Board is being formed. What are the immediate priorities?

Basically, the first priority is to revive the original importance of the Planning Board. Second, we need to look at the vision of this government and identify the direction we should take. Work on the 15th Plan should have started much earlier. We are looking at how to move forward. Unfortunately, the board has lost its importance, and to some extent, its participation in government over a period of time.

There is no proper linkage between the district planning offices and the board. There is also no effective linkage between the board and the secretariat. The importance of the Planning Board has declined significantly, partly because the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was functioning as a parallel mechanism. The board was unaware of what was happening and couldn’t involve itself in those activities. We want to bring about a change to this situation. We will reach the grassroots and obtain feedback from civil society as well.