c0c0n 2026 concludes with call for united fight against cyber threats

KOCHI: The 19th edition of c0c0n, the cyber security conference organised under the leadership of the Kerala Police, concluded on a celebratory note at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty on Saturday, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressing gratitude to delegates by flying a drone and welcoming participants to the next edition scheduled for September 21–28, 2027.

The two-day conference concluded with participants resolving to strengthen efforts to combat emerging cyber threats. Satheesan inaugurated the valedictory session and distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions.

Presiding over the function, Higher Education Minister Roji M John said the growth of artificial intelligence had contributed to an increase in cybercrimes. He stressed the need to safeguard individual privacy and data security as cybercriminals increasingly exploit emerging technologies to gain unauthorised access.

Children, women and other vulnerable sections of society were among the primary targets of cybercriminals, he said, adding that the police had a crucial role in preventing cyberattacks and addressing cyber abuse.

MP Hibi Eden delivered the keynote address. MLA Tony Chammany, actor Dulquer Salmaan, Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali M A, State Police Chief and c0c0n chairman Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar, Vigilance Director and c0c0n 2026 co-chairman Manoj Abraham, and ISRA president Manu Zachariah spoke among others.