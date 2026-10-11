c0c0n 2026 concludes with call for united fight against cyber threats

KOCHI: The 19th edition of c0c0n, the cyber security conference organised under the leadership of the Kerala Police, concluded on a celebratory note at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty on Saturday, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressing gratitude to delegates by flying a drone and welcoming participants to the next edition scheduled for September 21–28, 2027.
The two-day conference concluded with participants resolving to strengthen efforts to combat emerging cyber threats. Satheesan inaugurated the valedictory session and distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions.
Presiding over the function, Higher Education Minister Roji M John said the growth of artificial intelligence had contributed to an increase in cybercrimes. He stressed the need to safeguard individual privacy and data security as cybercriminals increasingly exploit emerging technologies to gain unauthorised access.
Children, women and other vulnerable sections of society were among the primary targets of cybercriminals, he said, adding that the police had a crucial role in preventing cyberattacks and addressing cyber abuse.
MP Hibi Eden delivered the keynote address. MLA Tony Chammany, actor Dulquer Salmaan, Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali M A, State Police Chief and c0c0n chairman Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar, Vigilance Director and c0c0n 2026 co-chairman Manoj Abraham, and ISRA president Manu Zachariah spoke among others.
Theyyam presented as cyber guardian
Kochi: Bringing Keralam’s cultural heritage into the realm of cybersecurity, the Kerala Police presented theyyam, the state’s traditional ritual art form, as the symbolic guardian against cyber threats at c0c0n 2026. Manoj Abraham IPS, co-chairman of c0c0n 2026, said the initiative was an effort to communicate the message of public safety by blending Kerala’s cultural heritage with contemporary cybersecurity concerns. The theyyam performance welcomed participants to the conference venue.
Kerala Police Cyberdome, Alliance univ join hands on quantum cybersecurity
Kochi : The Kerala Police Cyberdome and Bengaluru-based Alliance University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on quantum computing, cybersecurity and robotics, focusing on developing advanced security solutions to address emerging cyber threats. The MoU was exchanged between State Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar and university vice-chancellor Dr B Priestley Shan on the sidelines of c0c0n 2026 in Kochi on Saturday.
The collaboration will focus on post-quantum cryptography, quantum-resistant security systems and the potential impact of quantum computing on existing cryptographic technologies. It will facilitate joint research projects, pilot programmes, workshops, hackathons and training programmes for students and faculty members. It seeks to strengthen law enforcement agencies to counter sophisticated cyberattacks and detect emerging digital threats. State crime records bureau IG Prakash P, cyber operations SP Ankit Ashokan and representatives with the university attended the event.