'DGP posted as a constable will face difficulties': Kerala BJP V-P Sreelekha responds to resignation row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In her first response to the row over her attempted resignation from the councillor post of the Sasthamagalam ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ex-DGP and BJP state vice president R Sreelekha said she moved in that direction due to mental pressure.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel 'Sasneham Sreelekha' on Sunday morning, she also refuted reports that she had joined any other party and stated that she is a 'Modi devotee'.

"If a DGP is suddenly asked to do the job of a police constable for five years, that DGP will face many difficulties. I am adjusting all those difficulties to work as a councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation," she stated in her video response.

Stressing that she will be a proud member of the BJP till death, Sreelekha also refuted the media reports which claimed that she tried to resign after she was denied the Mayor post or that of National Women's Commission member.

Sreelekha also said that there are so many problems with the Sasthamangalam ward, including the lack of anganwadis and a primary health centre, issues with her office devices, and even delayed sanctions for a public toilet here.