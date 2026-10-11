'DGP posted as a constable will face difficulties': Kerala BJP V-P Sreelekha responds to resignation row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In her first response to the row over her attempted resignation from the councillor post of the Sasthamagalam ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ex-DGP and BJP state vice president R Sreelekha said she moved in that direction due to mental pressure.
In a video posted on her YouTube channel 'Sasneham Sreelekha' on Sunday morning, she also refuted reports that she had joined any other party and stated that she is a 'Modi devotee'.
"If a DGP is suddenly asked to do the job of a police constable for five years, that DGP will face many difficulties. I am adjusting all those difficulties to work as a councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation," she stated in her video response.
Stressing that she will be a proud member of the BJP till death, Sreelekha also refuted the media reports which claimed that she tried to resign after she was denied the Mayor post or that of National Women's Commission member.
Sreelekha also said that there are so many problems with the Sasthamangalam ward, including the lack of anganwadis and a primary health centre, issues with her office devices, and even delayed sanctions for a public toilet here.
"I even wrote 12-13 letters to the mayor, but he has a limit. Even if he signs them and send it to the sections, the officials may have allegiance to a party which has been ruling for 45 years; they may delay a request from a BJP councillor," she said.
Following this, she claimed to have written to the mayor that if actions on these requests are not taken, she has difficulty in continuing in the councillor post.
Alleging that the police officers of a 'Congress-ruled Keralam' will not listen to the instructions from a BJP councillor, except some high officials due to her personal links, Sreelekha is also heard saying towards the end of her video that, post the row, she understood who her real friend was. "I had blindly trusted many people. I don't understand whom I betrayed," she said.
"People come to me with silly boundary conflict issues, and I cannot do much. My office and house were flooded with people with such complaints, and I would suggest solutions to them-- but they may not be satisfied with what I say, I was going through intense pressure, and I have been working even on Sundays, attending programmes— marriages, funerals, children's issues— without rest... They need me to immediately solve their problems," the Sasthamangalam councillor said in the video.