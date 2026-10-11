Elderly woman killed, three injured by wild boar in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM: An elderly woman was killed and three others injured in a wild boar attack at Othayi in Edavanna, Malappuram, around 5 am on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Fathima (60) of Parashuraman Kunnath, Kizhakke Chathallur. The victims were on their way to a mosque when the wild boar attacked them.

The injured have been identified as K M Hameed, V T Muhammad Ali, M Umer and P P Abdulamanu, all natives of Kizhakke Chathallur. They are receiving treatment at Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital. Muhammad Ali sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Forest officials and other authorities reached the spot following the incident.

Minister P K Basheer, who visited Fathima’s house, announced financial assistance of Rs 14 lakh to her family. Of this, Rs 10 lakh will be provided by the Forest Department and Rs 4 lakh by the Disaster Management Authority. The Forest Department’s initial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be handed over to the family as early as Monday.

The government will bear the entire medical expenses of the three injured people, the minister said.

Following the attack, a special drive will be conducted in the area to address the threat posed by wild boars. The minister said instructions had been issued to ensure the regular deployment of a Rapid Response Team (RRT) in the area. Orders have also been issued to supply ammunition to shooters to facilitate action against the animals.