Include rugby in Keralam school sports meet: Child rights panel to authorities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed authorities to include rugby in the ongoing State School Sports Meet and conduct the competition within the stipulated time.

“The general education department must immediately decide on the possibility of conducting a separate district- or state-level competition, or a transparent selection trial, ensuring necessary facilities, an approved competition format, age categories and safety arrangements,” the panel said.

Ameya Sandeep, a student of GHSS, Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram, is the petitioner. She represented the Under-18 girls’ team at the National Rugby Championship 2026. Though rugby is included in the 70th National School Games conducted by the School Games Federation of India, it is not included in the State School Games manual.

The petitioner approached the general education department over the denial of opportunities to several children playing rugby in the state as the sport was not in the manual. After her request was rejected, she approached the HC, which directed the government to consider the matter seriously.