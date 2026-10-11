Kerala: Three killed as speeding Mini Cooper rams scooter near Nedumbassery

KOCHI: Three friends were killed after a speeding Mini Cooper rammed into their scooter near Moozhiyal, close to Suvarnodyanam, in Nedumbassery in the early hours of Sunday. The driver, Suhail Sajeev, was taken into custody by the Nedumbassery police.

The deceased have been identified as Iyas, from Kodagu in Karnataka; Devika, from Wayanad; and Gopika, from Mannarkkad in Palakkad district.

According to the FIR registered by the Nedumbassery Airport police, the accident occurred around 1.45 am when the car, allegedly driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, hit the scooter from behind. The impact threw all three onto the road, leaving them with severe injuries to their heads and bodies.

Iyas and Devika were taken to a nearby hospital, while Gopika was shifted to the Angamaly Taluk Hospital. All three later died of their injuries.

Suhail, who was behind the wheel of the Mini Cooper, was handed over to the police by local residents and subsequently taken into custody.

The Nedumbassery police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is under way.