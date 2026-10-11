Kerala: Three killed in car-bike collision near Nedumbassery

KOCHI: Three people were killed after a car allegedly hit a motorcycle from behind near Moozhiyal, close to Suvarnodyanam, in Nedumbassery in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Iyas, from Kodagu in Karnataka; Devika, from Wayanad; and Gopika, from Mannarkkad in Palakkad district, according to the FIR registered by the Nedumbassery Airport police.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 1.45 am on Sunday when a car allegedly driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, hit the three people from behind. The impact threw them onto the road, leaving them with severe injuries to their heads and bodies.

Iyas and Devika were taken to a nearby hospital, while Gopika was taken to the Angamaly Taluk Hospital. All three later died of their injuries. The police said.

The Nedumbassery police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.