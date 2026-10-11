Keralam to go for a Gen Z perspective in five-year plan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, conservative modes of planning may undergo a sea change in Keralam. The State Planning Board is set to bring in Gen Z entrepreneurs and professionals to be part of the planning process, in a bid to ensure fresh perspectives in development.

Touted to be a first-of-its-kind in the country, the move is to actively consider the voices of youth in shaping the state’s development while drafting the 15th Five-Year Plan for 2027-2032. Inviting their suggestions, seeking their perspectives, and incorporating their requirements will be part of the agenda.

Going by the planning board, youngsters would be included in the working groups formulated to look into different sectors. Of the total 40 working groups, young professionals will be incorporated in as many groups for which eligible individuals can be identified.

“Youngsters who have already proven to be performing individuals in various sectors — doctors, teachers, entrepreneurs, etc. — will be pooled into working groups concerned. The selection process for this has already begun by identifying professionals and reaching out to them, instead of advertising,” Planning Board member G Vijaya Raghavan told TNIE.

Government officials, experts, civil society and professionals from various fields will also be part of the working groups.