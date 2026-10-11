Misty hills to rising heat, Wayanad climate change rings an alarm bell

KALPETTA: Wayanad, once known for its cool climate, is witnessing a rise in temperatures that threatens to change the district’s ecological and agricultural landscape.

The increasing heat, coupled with changing rainfall patterns and dry spells, has raised concerns over its forests, water sources and farming sector.

According to data from the Kalpetta-based Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology, Wayanad recorded an average temperature of 29.2°C between September 1 and 17 this year, compared with 27.3°C during the same period in 2023.

The maximum temperature remained above 30°C for seven days, from September 11 to 17, peaking at 30.7°C on September 15. The highest temperature recorded in the district so far this year was 34.4°C on April 18.

Director of the Hume Centre, C K Vishnudas, warned that the rising temperatures could affect Wayanad’s forests, ecological balance and agriculture. “The water table could decline rapidly as groundwater levels fall,” he said.

The changing weather patterns are also affecting coffee cultivation, which depends on a delicate balance between rainfall and dry spells for flowering and fruiting. Coffee plants that typically flower between December and February have flowered as early as September this year. Vishnudas pointed to the strong El Niño phenomenon while discussing the changing conditions and the unusual flowering pattern.