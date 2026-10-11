Phone no. in green that branded a Keralam teacher a terrorist

KALPETTA: After 23 years of legal battle, K K Surendran has secured Rs 12.5 lakh compensation for illegal arrest and custodial torture during the Muthanga agitation.

A phone number written in green ink in a diary changed the course of Surendran’s life. A teacher who had gone to conduct classes for underprivileged tribal children was branded a terrorist, accused of providing weapons training to Adivasis involved in the Muthanga agitation, and subjected to brutal police torture. It took 23 years of legal battle for him to secure justice.

Surendran, then a gazetted-rank teacher at the Wayanad District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), was arrested in connection with the 2003 Muthanga agitation. He spent 32 days in jail, where police brutality left him with a ruptured eardrum and permanent hearing loss in one ear. Now, the government has issued an order granting him Rs 12.5 lakh in compensation, with the amount to be recovered from the police officers involved.

For Surendran, the order brings relief, though he says no amount of money can compensate for the suffering he endured.

“I finally received justice, and I am grateful to Chief Minister V D Satheesan for keeping his promise. I endured immense torture while in custody. The police branded me a terrorist just because I had gone to conduct classes for underprivileged tribal children. They alleged I had gone there to provide weapons training to tribals participating in the Muthanga agitation. I am grateful to the government for taking this step, even after all these years,” he told TNIE.