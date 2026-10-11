Southern Railway to close down 11 crossings on coastal route in Keralam

ALAPPUZHA: The Southern Railway has decided to close down 11 railway crossings on the Ernakulam-Alappuzha-Kayamkulam coastal route .

The level crossings proposed to be closed are located at Kothakulangara near Cherthala, Ponnamveli Junction, near Uzhuva Puthiyakavu Junction, near CMS Junction, Providence Kavala Junction, near Anjilippalam, in front of Pooppallikavu temple, NH 66 bypass, near the Engineering College at Punnapra, near Evoor Sree Krishna Swamy temple, near Vazhapally Sree Bhadrakali temple, and near Puliyara Sree Krishnavilasam High School. A railway official said the proposed closures were part of efforts to reduce accidents and increase train speeds.

When the coastal line was constructed in the 1980s, several level crossings were provided in response to local demands for connectivity, resulting in some crossings being located just 300 to 500 metres apart, the official said.

The Railways subsequently began reducing the number of closely spaced crossings by constructing road overbridges (RoBs) and underpasses. Around 10 underpasses have been built along the section over the past decade, the official said.

The latest proposal targets crossings located less than a kilometre apart. The Railways also plans to provide road overbridges or underpasses at other crossings with heavy traffic, the official added, saying the measures would improve safety and facilitate faster train operations.

Meanwhile, K C Venugopal, MP, has urged the Union Railway Minister to withdraw the move to close 11 level crossings along the Ernakulam-Alappuzha-Kayamkulam coastal railway route, warning that the decision would cause hardship to residents.