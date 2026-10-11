Vigilance to file FIR in CMRL payoff case on October 12: Ramesh Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will register the First Information Report (FIR) against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter Veena T, and son-in-law and former minister P A Mohamed Riyas in the CMRL-Exalogic payoff case, on Monday.

The decision, adhering to the High Court directive, was announced by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. Chennithala said the government will not go for an appeal against the High Court directive.

Given that the case is spread across multiple locations, a special team comprising solely Vigilance officers will be constituted to probe the case. “We respect the court order and will proceed with the case. The Vigilance will register an FIR on Monday,”

Chennithala told reporters on Saturday. Vigilance director Manoj Abraham said the Crime Branch has already transferred the ED’s complaint on Friday night. “Vigilance will constitute a special team to probe each case,” he said.