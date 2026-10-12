Amid national rise, Keralam loses 23,632 factory jobs; steepest fall among states

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Factory jobs in Keralam fell by 23,632 in 2024-25, the steepest drop among states, according to the fact sheet of the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) released recently, even as the number rose nationally by 7.2%. The gross value added (GVA) of the state’s factories, the worth of produce minus the cost of materials and fuel, also fell by 16.4% against a national growth of 9.6%.

In absolute numbers, employment in the state’s factories fell to 3,34,279 from 3,57,911 in 2023-24, a drop of 6.6%. TNIE’s analysis of the survey’s previous editions showed that factory employment in Keralam was still below the pre-Covid level.

The state’s factories employed 3,41,411 people in 2019-20. Between 2019-20 and 2024-25, factory employment across the country grew 26.3% whereas Keralam recorded a fall of 2.1 %. The state’s share in the country’s total factory employment fell from 2.05% to 1.59% during the period. However, the average earning of workers in Keralam, Rs 2.55 lakh a year, was higher than the national average of Rs 2.28 lakh.

“The decline in employment is worrying,” said Prof C Veeramani, director of the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Thiruvananthapuram. “It is not due to problems in the petroleum sector, which employs a comparatively low number of people.

The decline would be in labour-intensive industries such as marine products, food processing, spices, coir and cashew. The fall could be due either to some factories closing down or to existing ones reducing jobs,” he said.

The GVA of the state’s factories came down from Rs 39,718 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 33,206 crore in 2024-25. Only Assam saw a bigger fall, 21.3%.